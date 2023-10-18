Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East03:14
‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says08:43
Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote06:39
‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says08:09
Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says05:19
- Now Playing
Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?10:01
- UP NEXT
Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'03:33
Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war12:09
Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?02:44
Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack02:56
Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests03:00
GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight07:00
Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser06:55
Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say04:08
DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’14:29
In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace01:13
Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’08:11
Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'06:59
Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House02:21
Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah01:41
Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East03:14
‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says08:43
Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote06:39
‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says08:09
Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says05:19
- Now Playing
Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?10:01
Play All