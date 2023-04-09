IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'I would be honored': Expelled Tennessee lawmakers vow to return to their seats

    01:17

  If China invades Taiwan and disrupts chips supply 'we're in a world of hurt': McCaul

    01:01

  Trump lawyer says there are no copies of classified docs at Mar-a-Lago

    01:04

  Expelled Tennessee lawmaker: State capitol has always been 'toxic'

    00:50

  Putin's Ukraine invasion 'woke up the Taiwanese people,' McCaul says

    01:35

  Chuck Todd pushes back on Trump lawyer: 'You seem to be ... misrepresenting the law'

    02:25

  Ousted Tennessee lawmakers: There was a 'target on us the day we walked in' the Assembly

    08:22

  Abortion issue is handing the suburbs to the Democrats

    01:51

  Full McCaul: 'Best deterrence' to Xi in Taiwan is failure for Putin in Ukraine

    11:36

  Full Trump attorney Trusty: DOJ's unprecedented 'campaign of leaks' doesn't respect Trump 'privilege'

    14:25

  Ousted Tennessee lawmaker: Speaker Sexton runs the Capitol like 'it's his private palace'

    01:13
    Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'

    07:29
Meet the Press

Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'

07:29

The Tennessee House expelled two Black lawmakers last week, but Symone Sanders-Townsend says there is evidence of Jim Crow across the South: In Florida, Mississippi and Texas too. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, Brendan Buck and Amna Nawaz also join the panel. April 9, 2023

