‘I would be honored’: Expelled Tennessee lawmakers vow to return to their seats01:17
If China invades Taiwan and disrupts chips supply ‘we’re in a world of hurt’: McCaul01:01
Trump lawyer says there are no copies of classified docs at Mar-a-Lago01:04
Expelled Tennessee lawmaker: State capitol has always been 'toxic'00:50
Putin's Ukraine invasion 'woke up the Taiwanese people,' McCaul says01:35
Chuck Todd pushes back on Trump lawyer: 'You seem to be ... misrepresenting the law'02:25
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers: There was a ‘target on us the day we walked in' the Assembly08:22
Abortion issue is handing the suburbs to the Democrats01:51
Full McCaul: 'Best deterrence' to Xi in Taiwan is failure for Putin in Ukraine11:36
Full Trump attorney Trusty: DOJ's unprecedented 'campaign of leaks' doesn't respect Trump 'privilege'14:25
Ousted Tennessee lawmaker: Speaker Sexton runs the Capitol like ‘it’s his private palace’01:13
- Now Playing
Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'07:29
- UP NEXT
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’00:54
What comes next with abortion pill mifepristone after Texas and Washington rulings?01:45
Chuck Todd: Widening divide in Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee ‘corrodes our institutions’03:08
Full Moulton: McCarthy-Tsai meeting tells China ‘that they’re not just going to roll over Taiwan’07:17
Full Panel: Tennessee lawmaker expulsions show ‘just because you can, doesn’t mean you should’10:03
Full Hutchinson: ‘We need … a nominee in 2024 that can appeal to independents and suburban voters'08:54
Expelled Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones says he was seen as ‘uppity’ by other state lawmakers02:21
- UP NEXT
‘I would be honored’: Expelled Tennessee lawmakers vow to return to their seats01:17
If China invades Taiwan and disrupts chips supply ‘we’re in a world of hurt’: McCaul01:01
Trump lawyer says there are no copies of classified docs at Mar-a-Lago01:04
Expelled Tennessee lawmaker: State capitol has always been 'toxic'00:50
Putin's Ukraine invasion 'woke up the Taiwanese people,' McCaul says01:35
Chuck Todd pushes back on Trump lawyer: 'You seem to be ... misrepresenting the law'02:25
Play All