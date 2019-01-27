Meet the Press

Full Panel: Will Congress make future shutdowns harder?

07:18

Tom Brokaw, Kristen Welker, Hugh Hewitt and Yamiche Alcindor discuss the fallout from the longest government shutdown in history.Jan. 27, 2019

  • Full Panel: Will Congress make future shutdowns harder?

    07:18

  • Full Jeffries: Impeachment ‘not appropriate right now’

    07:30

  • Full McCarthy: ‘President is the only one who has been reasonable’ in shutdown negotiations

    08:07

  • Full Rubio: Working with Wikileaks ‘should be considered’ a crime

    08:47

  • Full Blunt: 'I have no idea what they did' in Trump inaugural committee

    08:47

  • Full Schumer: 'We should not let a temper tantrum' shut down government

    10:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All