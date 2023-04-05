IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhattan DA is ‘contorting himself to nail Trump,’ says fmr. Gov. John Kasich

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: Wisconsin Supreme Court loss a warning sign for the GOP ahead of 2024

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    How vulnerable are the Trump charges to legal challenges?

    08:00

  • Chuck Todd: Did Donald Trump just admit he didn't win the election?

    02:08

  • David Pecker will be 'star witness' in Trump case: Fmr. Manhattan ADA

    01:19

  • What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

    16:48

  • DA Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of ‘catch-and-kill’ scheme to influence 2016 election

    03:13

  • Chuck Todd: Political gain from indictment could be 'short term' for Trump

    00:46

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

    09:39

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

    05:54

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

    00:48

  • Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

    01:15

  • Full NCAA president: NCAA should have ‘standard contract' because ‘everybody lies' about NIL

    09:38

  • Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

    05:13

  • Meet the Press Minute: Yogi Berra explains some of his most memorable sayings

    00:57

  • GOP pushes transgender restrictions, but majority of Americans oppose

    02:20

  • 'I’m going to do whatever we can to have a voice in the middle': Full Manchin

    12:40

  • Full fmr. Manhattan DA: Court will want to move ‘quickly’ following Trump indictment

    13:26

Meet the Press

Full panel: Wisconsin Supreme Court loss a warning sign for the GOP ahead of 2024

08:32

The GOP’s Wisconsin Supreme Court loss is the latest sign that abortion rights turn out voters. Tamara Keith, Cornell Belcher and Doug Heye break down the political implications for the Republican Party and discuss the 2024 impact of Trump’s indictment.April 5, 2023

  • Manhattan DA is ‘contorting himself to nail Trump,’ says fmr. Gov. John Kasich

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: Wisconsin Supreme Court loss a warning sign for the GOP ahead of 2024

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    How vulnerable are the Trump charges to legal challenges?

    08:00

  • Chuck Todd: Did Donald Trump just admit he didn't win the election?

    02:08

  • David Pecker will be 'star witness' in Trump case: Fmr. Manhattan ADA

    01:19

  • What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

    16:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All