Full Panel: Youngkin is in a ‘good position’ to be the second choice for GOP voters

Virginia Democrats are worried Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) will use his statewide political operation to launch a late bid for the White House. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Ameshia Cross and Rick Tyler join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss Virginia’s off-year election and the latest poll numbers out of Iowa.Aug. 21, 2023