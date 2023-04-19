Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign

Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company07:24
'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says03:25
Dominion and Fox News reach settlement03:29
Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show08:38
Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’09:50
- Now Playing
Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign09:01
- UP NEXT
Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling10:17
Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war01:24
Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’08:30
Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back07:08
McCarthy and Biden refuse to budge on the debt ceiling. What happens next?08:47
Meet the Press Minute: Feinstein calls VP consideration ‘major opening of the door’ in 198401:11
Full Panel: ‘Tim Scott’s present … could be Ron DeSantis’ future’ on uncertain abortion position06:43
Alarming rise in youth gun deaths breaks down differently by race01:30
Netanyahu: U.S. has no 'better ally' than Israel01:17
Full Cassidy: Concerns over Texas ruling upending FDA's authority are 'alarmist'08:50
Baldwin: Democrats will ‘prevail’ in Wisconsin despite GOP efforts to ‘spotlight’ the state01:44
Baldwin: Compromising to 20-week ban ‘worth looking at’ to pass abortion access legislation01:10
Full Netanyahu: People of Israel agree 'I still have stuff to do' as PM15:02
Chuck Todd: Voter dissatisfaction with gun laws ‘hasn't translated to the ballot box’03:42
Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company07:24
'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says03:25
Dominion and Fox News reach settlement03:29
Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show08:38
Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’09:50
- Now Playing
Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign09:01
Play All