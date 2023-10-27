IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dean Phillips says he isn’t ‘running against’ Biden with his 2024 campaign

    03:25

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports

    08:38

  • Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

    02:46

  • Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’

    08:53
  • Now Playing

    Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

    26:05
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

    04:24

  • Mass shooting leaves Lewiston, Maine ‘eerily quiet,' former mayor says

    05:39

  • Trump 'got frustrated' and 'stormed out' of courtroom during Wednesday trial

    03:52

  • ‘There needs to be a plan for what comes next’ after Hamas is destroyed, Petraeus says

    06:13

  • Full Panel: Trump’s support was ‘necessary but not sufficient’ to elect a new speaker

    10:30

  • ‘This is increasingly becoming a children’s crisis’ in Gaza: UNICEF spokesperson

    04:22

  • Preventing a shutdown will ‘be an issue’ for new Speaker Johnson, GOP Congressman says

    05:40

  • Who is new House Speaker Mike Johnson?

    01:40

  • Here’s what Democrat Dean Phillips said about President Biden's re-election plan: ‘Let’s turn the page’

    03:11

  • Full Panel: Trend of House Republicans ignoring ‘opinion of majority’ is ‘anti-democratic’

    08:30

  • Michigan lawmaker says Arab Americans should see Israel-Hamas war as a ‘fight against terrorism’

    04:30

  • Red Cross working under ‘extremely limited capacity’ in Gaza

    04:36

  • ‘Biden needs the Muslim vote’ to win: Some Arab Americans furious with president over Israel support

    03:15

  • Tom Emmer drops out of House speaker race hours after winning GOP nomination

    07:36

  • Aid entering Gaza Strip is ‘wholly insufficient’ to help humanitarian crisis

    09:44

Meet the Press

Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

26:05

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who launched a 2024 campaign challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination, joins Meet the Press NOW after filing in New Hampshire. Oct. 27, 2023

