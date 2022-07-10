IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Swisher: Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal

    02:58

  • Full Panel: Democrats in ‘disarray’ as party struggles with unity, messaging ahead of midterms

    07:39

  • Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

    07:29

  • Hogan on possible presidential run: There's 'growing demand' for what I've done in Maryland

    00:41

  • Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    01:27

  • Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

    02:12

  • Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage

    00:58

  • Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

    02:16

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    01:18

  • Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 2024

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

    02:01

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • Tim Ryan on abortion ruling: ‘This is not freedom’

    02:35

  • J.D. Vance on abortion: States need to ‘figure this stuff out’

    00:55

Meet the Press

Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

07:45

In an interview with Meet the Press, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discusses President Biden’s plans to relieve economic pressure and the adminsitration’s views on abortion rights.July 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Full Swisher: Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal

    02:58

  • Full Panel: Democrats in ‘disarray’ as party struggles with unity, messaging ahead of midterms

    07:39

  • Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

    07:29

  • Hogan on possible presidential run: There's 'growing demand' for what I've done in Maryland

    00:41

  • Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    01:27

  • Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All