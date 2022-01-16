Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talks about Russia's troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and President Biden's push to move voting rights legislation.Jan. 16, 2022
