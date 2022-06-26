Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, discusses the “powerful evidence” revealed that former President Donald Trump knew he lost but continued to push claims of fraud.June 26, 2022