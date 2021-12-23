Full Thompson Interview: ‘We came critically close to losing this democracy’
14:12
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Chair of the JSelect Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, discusses the state of the investigation and the committee's next steps, during an interview with Meet the Press.Dec. 23, 2021
