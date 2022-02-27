IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces on alert

    Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

Meet the Press

Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

07:26

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, talks to Meet the Press about western sanctions on Russia and upcoming votes in the UN to hold Russia responsible for invading Ukraine.Feb. 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

