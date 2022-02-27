Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, talks to Meet the Press about western sanctions on Russia and upcoming votes in the UN to hold Russia responsible for invading Ukraine.Feb. 27, 2022
