  Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

    Full Warner & Portman: Putin's attack has created 'unity'

    Full Ukraine Panel: 'We need to continue to support the resistance' in Ukraine

  Full Panel: War in Ukraine puts pressure on Washington

  Full San Francisco mayor: Politics were 'clearly a distraction' for recalled school board members

  Full Panel: Putin 'may not rational' in his threats to Ukraine

  Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

  Full Panel: Racial disparity 'is not just football … this is a symbol of American society'

  Full Panel: We can no longer say 'peaceful transfer of power'

  Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was 'crystal clear from day one' that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

  Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

  Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

  Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

  Full Portman: Putin 'has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance' by threatening Ukraine

  Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

  Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point

  Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year

  Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'

  Full Slotkin Interview: 'Where's the war room on the cost of living?'

  Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed

Meet the Press

Full Warner & Portman: Putin's attack has created 'unity'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) join Meet the Press for an exclusive joint interview to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine and the American response. Feb. 27, 2022

Play All