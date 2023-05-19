IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Full Yovanovitch: Biden needs to tell American people 'what the stakes are' in Ukraine

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump seizes on Tim Scott bid to knock DeSantis

    08:58

  • Full Panel: Tim Scott has hard cash advantage over Haley, DeSantis

    09:16

  • D.C. police officer indicted for warning Proud Boys leader about an arrest warrant

    03:18

  • Meet the Press remembers NFL legend Jim Brown

    01:18

  • Chuck Todd: Zelenskyy's expected G7 visit is potential 'turning point' in Ukraine war

    03:03

  • TikTok banned in Montana as Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter: What does it mean for users?

    08:30

  • Meet the Press Minute: Average citizens want reproductive rights, says Steinem in 1972

    01:22

  • Biden not closing the door on sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Kirby says

    01:51

  • Full Panel: GOP is only addressing a 'specific' Republican voter on abortion

    12:35

  • Chuck Todd: GOP renews efforts to restrict abortion despite 'mountain' of backlash

    03:31

  • North Carolina House speaker signals state won't stop at 12-week abortion ban in future

    05:26

  • Behind Elon Musk’s ‘Princess Bride’ interview with David Faber

    04:19

  • Debt ceiling fight: Meet the ‘heavy hitters’ in negotiations

    07:59

  • Full Panel: Kentucky primary was an ‘even better’ night for McConnell than Trump

    09:19

  • China’s Xi Jinping is ‘rooting’ for a default on U.S. debt, Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    08:05

  • Chuck Todd: Debt ceiling progress comes at a ‘cost’ abroad

    03:17

  • AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

    06:18

  • Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel

    09:55

  • Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden

    08:12

Meet the Press

Full Yovanovitch: Biden needs to tell American people 'what the stakes are' in Ukraine

08:06

Former U.S. Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch discusses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s upcoming trip to Hiroshima, Japan to meet with G7 leaders and global security assistance to Ukraine on Meet the Press NOW.May 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Full Yovanovitch: Biden needs to tell American people 'what the stakes are' in Ukraine

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump seizes on Tim Scott bid to knock DeSantis

    08:58

  • Full Panel: Tim Scott has hard cash advantage over Haley, DeSantis

    09:16

  • D.C. police officer indicted for warning Proud Boys leader about an arrest warrant

    03:18

  • Meet the Press remembers NFL legend Jim Brown

    01:18

  • Chuck Todd: Zelenskyy's expected G7 visit is potential 'turning point' in Ukraine war

    03:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All