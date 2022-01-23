Georgia College GOP: 'We have a good shot of winning' governors race

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Midterm meter: Historic trends put Democrats in 'shellacking territory' ahead of the midterms01:55
Voters in a 'sour mood' at the Biden presidency one-year mark02:53
Is Kyiv safe in the near term? Blinken: We're tracking that 'hour by hour'00:52
Sanders: 'Exactly right' to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema01:11
Slotkin to other Democrats: Don't question the motives of Manchin, Sinema01:14
Blinken: 'Certainly possible [Russia] … is going through the motions'01:23
Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated01:42
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’06:01
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year07:38
Sanders: Democrats cannot have 'endless backroom negotiations'01:05
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion02:31
Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'04:40
Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter02:45
MTP Compressed: Democrats in trouble with voters at home as Russia talks continue abroad03:06
Now Playing
Georgia College GOP: 'We have a good shot of winning' governors race20:19
UP NEXT
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Georgia College GOP: 'We have a good shot of winning' governors race20:19
Robert Schmad and Jasmine Jaffe of the Emory College Republicans talk to Chuck about the race for control of the Republican party in Georgia.Jan. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Midterm meter: Historic trends put Democrats in 'shellacking territory' ahead of the midterms01:55
Voters in a 'sour mood' at the Biden presidency one-year mark02:53
Is Kyiv safe in the near term? Blinken: We're tracking that 'hour by hour'00:52
Sanders: 'Exactly right' to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema01:11
Slotkin to other Democrats: Don't question the motives of Manchin, Sinema01:14
Blinken: 'Certainly possible [Russia] … is going through the motions'01:23