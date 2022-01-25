Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point
22:00
Share this -
copied
Georgia voters Marissa Marcus, Jason Murphy and Jonathan Lochamy join Chuck to talk about why they voted for President Biden and how they feel about his performance, a year after taking office.Jan. 25, 2022
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’
06:01
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed
08:01
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'
09:53
Now Playing
Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point
22:00
UP NEXT
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion
02:31
Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'