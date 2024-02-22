IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children
Feb. 22, 202407:46

    GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children

    07:46
Meet the Press

GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children

07:46

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the the latest negotiations on the border, former President Trump's NATO comments, and Alabama's Supreme Court ruling that embryos are children.Feb. 22, 2024

Best of NBC News

