GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack02:56
Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests03:00
- Now Playing
GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight07:00
- UP NEXT
Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser06:55
Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say04:08
DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’14:29
In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace01:13
Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’08:11
Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'06:59
Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House02:21
Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah01:41
Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'10:11
Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan01:24
Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia01:23
Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military14:02
‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday04:50
Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’01:35
Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges01:55
Full Panel: Biden’s speech on Israel was ‘one of his best moments’07:47
Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden05:44
Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack02:56
Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests03:00
- Now Playing
GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight07:00
- UP NEXT
Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser06:55
Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say04:08
DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’14:29
Play All