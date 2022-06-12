GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

Full panel: Trump placed at the center of the January 6th plot07:20
Panel: Congress should ‘push past the fringe’ and play into the ‘exhaustive majority’ on guns, red-flag laws05:17
GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward07:49
Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'08:58
Jan. 6th filmmaker: ‘It took us a while to process what we’d even seen’07:58
Clyburn: Second amendment doesn’t give the right to ‘buy weapons of war’08:28
Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform09:22
Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns07:45
Full McCrory: Gun 'violence is a cultural problem that this country must face'05:42
Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'06:25
‘Law enforcement across the country is outgunned’: Full gun violence panel08:38
'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez05:31
Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night09:18
Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings07:53
Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings07:10
Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'06:38
Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'10:48
Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine09:14
Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned07:08
Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’08:10
