IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    March Madness sports betting is a booming business for states

    02:06

  • Supreme Court's student debt decision could affect millions of swing state voters

    01:35

  • Railroad hazmat incidents decline but carry massive financial impacts

    01:58

  • Americans are wary of AI tech like ChatGPT, data shows

    01:18

  • Football and the Super Bowl defy partisan divide in U.S.

    02:08

  • Data Download: Partisan divide over education goes beyond AP African American studies

    01:46

  • Why gun control hasn’t gone past calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ in America

    01:56

  • Democratic mayoral control in big cities is new 'blue wall'

    01:32

  • Americans remain ‘politically split’ on Covid in 2023

    02:02

  • How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?

    01:59

  • County to County: With the midterms finally over, here’s what we learned in 2022

    02:16

  • Why Georgia’s seat matters for 2024: Democrats face a tough map

    01:54

  • To understand the 2022 midterm vote, look at the state races

    02:10

  • ‘Somewhat’ disapprovers of Biden are the new swing voters

    02:20

  • Chuck Todd: Senate results could take days to come in, but there will be early 'clues about the House'

    02:48

  • Young voters, key to Democratic midterm success, show lower enthusiasm than in 2018

    01:58

  • Both parties think the other will ‘destroy America,’ NBC News poll finds

    01:29

  • Wisconsin is so polarized 'it's almost two states,' former governor says

    03:21

  • How much influence does Twitter really wield?

    01:38

Meet the Press

GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

01:50

In 2022, election-denying Republicans performed on average 2.3 points worse in general elections than they did in primaries.March 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    March Madness sports betting is a booming business for states

    02:06

  • Supreme Court's student debt decision could affect millions of swing state voters

    01:35

  • Railroad hazmat incidents decline but carry massive financial impacts

    01:58

  • Americans are wary of AI tech like ChatGPT, data shows

    01:18

  • Football and the Super Bowl defy partisan divide in U.S.

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All