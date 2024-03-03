IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 2024
  • Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC pledge to support Republican nominee

  • Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday

  • Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says

  • Rep. Dingell says Michigan 'frequently votes uncommitted' after Democratic primary: Full interview

  • Haley calls for ‘protections’ for embryos but says she supports IVF as it’s practiced in U.S.

  • The GOP primary is about the ‘direction’ of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley says

  • Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race as long as she remains ‘competitive’: Full interview

  • ‘I don’t know’ if Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term, Nikki Haley says

    GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 2024

    DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election

  • Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch

  • Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken

  • Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border

  • ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

  • Democratic Congressman: We 'welcome' a public hearing with Hunter Biden

  • Chuck Todd: Biden showed strength in Michigan Primary, despite 'uncommitted' ballots

  • Voting ‘uncommitted’ pressures Biden to ‘lead with peace,' says Michigan state lawmaker

  • Kornacki: 'Uncommitted' vote could gain traction on college campuses, Arab-American communities

  • Alabama Supreme Court justice cites scripture 'nearly two dozen times' in ruling on embryos

  • Michigan voters concerned 2024 will bring 'hyperpartisan explosion’

Meet the Press

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 2024

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she won't vote for former President Donald Trump — or President Joe Biden — in the 2024 election. March 3, 2024

