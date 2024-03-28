IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gov. Walz: Uncommitted voters were expressing ‘frustration,’ but ‘will come home’ to Biden
March 28, 202406:57

Gov. Walz: Uncommitted voters were expressing ‘frustration,’ but ‘will come home’ to Biden

06:57

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss President Biden’s campaign fundraiser with Presidents Clinton and Obama plus the state of Biden’s re-election bid.March 28, 2024

