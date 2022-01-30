IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Govs. Hutchinson (R-Ark.) & Murphy (D-NJ): 'We need move out of the panic mode' on Covid

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

    09:23

  • Portman responds to Tucker Carlson: Ukraine's struggle 'is a fight for freedom'

    02:00

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Durbin: ‘Any decision about the future of Ukraine will be made in Ukraine’

    02:23

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

  • Durbin: 'By the Amy Coney Barrett test' mid-April would be fair target for SCOTUS confirmation

    01:32

  • Inside the list of Biden's top Supreme Court contenders

    02:54

  • Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win

    01:06

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened

    01:53

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

  • Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia

    02:58

  • New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color

    04:35

  • Kaine: SCOTUS nomination is a chance to calm the waters after 'we fell short' on voting rights

    07:38

  • Wiley: Black women have been ‘grossly underrepresented on the bench’

    01:39

  • Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’

    06:06

  • Sen. Cardin: Senate expects to ‘get to finish line during this year’ on Breyer replacement

    09:03

  • Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’

    02:29

Meet the Press

Govs. Hutchinson (R-Ark.) & Murphy (D-NJ): 'We need move out of the panic mode' on Covid

02:03

Govs. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) and Phil Murphy (D-NJ) join Chuck Todd to discuss the future of Covid and testing in both their states.  Jan. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Govs. Hutchinson (R-Ark.) & Murphy (D-NJ): 'We need move out of the panic mode' on Covid

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

    09:23

  • Portman responds to Tucker Carlson: Ukraine's struggle 'is a fight for freedom'

    02:00

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Durbin: ‘Any decision about the future of Ukraine will be made in Ukraine’

    02:23

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All