Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 2024
March 12, 2024

    Group of Republican women at 'forefront' of efforts win back Georgia in 2024

Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 2024

As both President Biden and former President Trump campaign in Georgia, NBC News campaign embed Nnamdi Egwuonwu speaks with female Republican leaders who are at the forefront of efforts to flip Georgia back to red. A large part of their strategy is simply "convincing people to vote."March 12, 2024

