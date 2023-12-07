IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

Meet the Press

Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

Nikki Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas says the former U.N. ambassador is a “threat” to the Republican presidential field, adding that Haley is the “only candidate” on the debate stage who has “any sort of momentum” in the 2024 GOP race.Dec. 7, 2023

