Feb. 20, 2024
Meet the Press

Haley commits to staying in GOP primary, says she has 'no fear of Trump's retribution'

06:18

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) delivered some of her most emotional comments to date as she laid out the state of her presidential campaign. NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali reports on the latest from the campaign trail.Feb. 20, 2024

