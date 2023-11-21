IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hamas will 'try to take advantage of this ceasefire,' IDF spokesperson says

07:45

Fighting in northern Gaza will continue until a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages is agreed upon, and Palestinian civilians should remain in the south, said IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. “We continue to fight and to attack the enemy, and we want to safeguard civilians,” Conricus said. “We still call on them to move towards the south.”Nov. 21, 2023

