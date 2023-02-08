Heidi Heitkamp: Americans did not see a 'return to civility' during Biden's State of the Union

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) says she thinks Biden "actually enjoyed" the back-and-forth he had with Republicans during his second State of the Union address. But "I'm not sure the American public saw it as the right decorum," she added.Feb. 8, 2023