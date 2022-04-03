IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

    01:12

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

    02:34

  • Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    07:59

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

    11:04

  • Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

    06:28

  • Full Masha Gessen: ‘Russia at this point is a totalitarian society’

    06:32

  • Hillary Clinton: I would use 'carrot and stick' to influence Saudi Arabia away from Putin

    02:57

  • Blinken: Russian economy faces 'long-term impact' from sanctions, company withdrawals

    01:20

  • 'I don't think it helped': Hillary Clinton says chaos around Afghanistan withdrawal impacted voters' view of Biden

    01:22

  • With upcoming abortion decision, Supreme Court could rattle midterm campaigns

    01:44

  • Meet the Press Reports: What is cryptocurrency? Is it already a bubble?

    00:56

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

    02:42

  • Female journalists face gender-based online harassment

    04:39

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

  • Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency

    02:00

  • Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv

    02:49

  • Cryptocurrency: The Wild West

    26:31

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’

    01:36

Meet the Press

Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

02:09

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about banning Russia from the upcoming G20 and imposing additional sanctions on Russia. April 3, 2022

  • Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

    01:12

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

    02:34

  • Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    07:59

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

    11:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All