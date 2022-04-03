Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about banning Russia from the upcoming G20 and imposing additional sanctions on Russia. April 3, 2022
Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia