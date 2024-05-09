IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hispanic Caucus Chair: Biden should take action on immigration since Congress is ‘not functional’
May 9, 202406:14
  • Now Playing

    Hispanic Caucus Chair: Biden should take action on immigration since Congress is ‘not functional’

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the power and politics of Florida's sugar industry

    03:40

  • Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'

    08:44

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff highlights how men can help in the fight for abortion rights

    06:39

  • Which states will have abortion on the ballot in November?

    03:36

  • Israel in ‘position where they get less’ compared to previous cease-fire proposals: Fmr. Envoy

    05:53

  • Putin projects ‘wartime image’ of Russia in fifth inaugural address

    03:16

  • Trump voters skeptical that Biden could legitimately win reelection in 2024

    03:19

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Democratic convention organizers work to balance free speech with safety amid tensions over protests

    00:57

  • Trump hosts potential VP contenders at Mar-a-Lago, including Rubio, Stefanik, Vance

    01:19

  • Tim Scott appears to back away from federal abortion ban as he campaigns with Trump

    03:04

  • Arizona Sen. Kelly says immigration is the ‘most frustrating’ issue of his ‘adult life’

    01:32

  • Sen. Mark Kelly says Kari Lake’s rhetoric could get people ‘killed’

    00:55

  • Arizona Sen. Kelly says he supports getting rid of filibuster to codify abortion rights

    00:38

  • Sen. Kelly says it’s ‘appropriate for police to step in’ when campus protests are ‘unlawful acts’

    01:59

  • Federal funding is a ‘privilege' 'not a right,' Tim Scott tells college presidents: Full interview

    12:27

  • Sen. Tim Scott says Trump did not bring up VP shortlist during Florida donor retreat

    01:13

  • Sen. Scott refuses to say he will accept 2024 election results, says Trump will win

    02:27

  • Six months until Election Day, campus protests and threats of violence appear on campaign trail

    03:09

Meet the Press

Hispanic Caucus Chair: Biden should take action on immigration since Congress is ‘not functional’

06:14

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss new border action under consideration by President Biden.May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Hispanic Caucus Chair: Biden should take action on immigration since Congress is ‘not functional’

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the power and politics of Florida's sugar industry

    03:40

  • Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'

    08:44

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff highlights how men can help in the fight for abortion rights

    06:39

  • Which states will have abortion on the ballot in November?

    03:36

  • Israel in ‘position where they get less’ compared to previous cease-fire proposals: Fmr. Envoy

    05:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All