Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels

Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes00:18
Full Sen. Marshall: ‘Shame on you, if you haven’t gotten a booster’09:28
'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath01:04
Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’07:16
‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states03:46
Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels01:15
Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia10:58
Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press04:14
MTP Compressed: Abortion rights hang in the balance and Omicron renews vaccine debates03:02
Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans03:46
Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe07:30
NIH Director: 'We’ve got it about right' on domestic travel vaccine mandates01:17
Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'08:18
Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent01:57
Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’09:16
Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts01:09
Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'07:55
The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go03:00
After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics01:33
Democracy is 'failed' or 'in trouble' among young voters02:04
Things aren’t "normal" in 2021, but they are closer to normal. And somewhere in there may be an important political message.Dec. 12, 2021
