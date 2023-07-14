IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Full Panel: Abortion is a ‘losing issue’ for Republicans

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s abortion stance sets him apart from GOP field

    03:41

  • Panel: DeSantis would’ve ‘captured so much momentum’ if he announced 2024 run earlier

    09:30

  • As Trump remains GOP front-runner, Biden assures NATO allies of U.S. stability and commitment

    02:54

  • Abortion amendment will ‘undermine’ ability to recruit military, says Democratic lawmaker

    07:49

  • Pentagon is ‘opening’ to a dialogue with the Russian military, deputy press sec. says

    07:24

  • Fmr. ambassador to Russia ‘surprised’ Putin and Prigozhin met face-to-face

    05:41

  • MTP Minute: Then-VP Gore predicts heat wave trends in 1993

    01:29

  • 2024 candidate Will Hurd: GOP will ‘give the election to Joe Biden’ if it nominates Trump

    11:16

  • Former NATO ambassador: Ukraine NATO membership ‘not in the cards’ as war with Russia rages on

    06:47

  • Bidenomics is also about ‘how bad’ Republicans are, says Amy Walter

    06:10

  • Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. says they'll use cluster bombs ‘responsibly’ after criticism

    07:44

  • Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO membership, NATO chief says

    04:34

  • Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34

  • Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Meet the Press Minute: Trump expresses support for affirmative action in 2015

    01:02

Hollywood writers and actors strike together for the first time in decades

04:37

NBC News Reporter Jinah Kim and NBC News Technology Correspondent Jake Ward join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest in the Hollywood actor’s strike and how AI technology is impacting the industry.July 14, 2023

    Full Panel: Abortion is a ‘losing issue’ for Republicans

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s abortion stance sets him apart from GOP field

    03:41
