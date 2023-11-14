IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House passes its plan to avoid government shutdown, sending it to the Senate

    Hostages should ‘not be used for politics,’ family member pleads

    ‘House Republicans can’t get out of their own way’ in funding bill negotiations, Rep. Meeks says

  • Leaked witness videos in Trump trial is meant to 'intimidate witnesses,' Fulton County DA says

  • McCarthy accused of punching Rep. Tim Burchett

  • ‘They’re all degrees of bad,’ Democratic congressman says on government funding bills

  • Rep. Burchett says he won’t vote for the stopgap government funding bill

  • Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’

  • Staffers were ‘blindsided’ by the way Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 race

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

  • Full Panel: Manchin doesn’t want ‘to be perceived as a spoiler’ in 2024

  • Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release

  • Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

  • Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘We have to talk about' abortion during the 2024 election

  • Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

  • Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'

  • ‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says

  • One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

  • 'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

Meet the Press

Hostages should ‘not be used for politics,’ family member pleads

05:12

Moshe Lavi, whose brother-in-law Omri Miran was held hostage by Hamas in October, tells Meet the Press NOW that the government should keep hostages at the “top of their agenda.” Nov. 14, 2023

