Meet the Press

How 2024 elections in Taiwan and the U.S. could affect U.S.-China relations

07:25

NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba reports on President Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins Meet the Press NOW to detail the state of U.S.-China tensions as the White House attempts to stabilize relations.Nov. 15, 2023

