IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions

    02:58

  • Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate

    01:53

  • The hardest problem: Climate solutions

    26:34

  • New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’

    01:46

  • Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'

    00:45

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’

    01:17

  • Full Toby Rice: 'We will be creating' carbon offsets for gas drilling and fracking

    08:00

  • Florida House Democrats hold sit-in to stall redistricting vote

    01:11

  • Sanders memo says he’s leaving his ‘options open’ to see what Democratic field and agenda looks like

    09:29

  • Biden’s approval ‘most similar to his predecessor’ Donald Trump at this point in presidency

    03:15

  • Mansoor: Weakness of Russia’s military is ‘astonishing’

    01:26

  • New military aid will be ‘in the hands of Ukrainians by the end of this weekend’

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    How Copenhagen became a model for American cities looking to go green

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Full Moniz: 'Policy innovation is ... the biggest challenge' to nuclear energy

    13:02

  • On 4/20 twelve states still fully prohibit marijuana use

    01:48

  • Rep. Holmes Norton: ‘Villian in the piece is the president’ on DC marijuana legalization

    04:55

  • US coordinates delivery of spare fighter jet parts to bolster existing Ukrainian arsenal

    01:08

  • Rhodes: 'Risks for everybody involved' in war in Ukraine

    01:50

  • White House 'trying to figure out next steps' on travel mask mandate ruling

    02:17

  • Rep. Panetta: 'Most heartfelt part of the trip' going to Ukraine border

    08:24

Meet the Press

How Copenhagen became a model for American cities looking to go green

09:34

As the political debate over climate change remains frozen in place at home, American cities are looking for inspiration overseas to address sustainability issues. Anne Thompson reports from Copenhagen.April 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions

    02:58

  • Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate

    01:53

  • The hardest problem: Climate solutions

    26:34

  • New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’

    01:46

  • Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'

    00:45

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All