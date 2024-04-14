IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview
April 14, 202409:11

  • U.S. will ‘continue to work with’ and ‘advise’ Netanyahu post-Iran attack, says NSC’s Kirby

    01:00

  • U.S. is ‘staying vigilant’ to any Iranian threats against American troops: NSC’s John Kirby

    00:55

  • Biden ‘doesn’t believe’ that Iran attack ‘needs’ to escalate into wider war, says NSC’s John Kirby

    01:34
    How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

    09:11
Meet the Press

How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

09:11

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby joins Meet the Press to discuss Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel.April 14, 2024

    How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

    09:11
