How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

U.S. will ‘continue to work with’ and ‘advise’ Netanyahu post-Iran attack, says NSC’s Kirby01:00
U.S. is ‘staying vigilant’ to any Iranian threats against American troops: NSC’s John Kirby00:55
Biden ‘doesn’t believe’ that Iran attack ‘needs’ to escalate into wider war, says NSC’s John Kirby01:34
- Now Playing
How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview09:11
- UP NEXT
Trump criticizes non-citizen voting which is already illegal04:25
‘I’m going to be watching Donald Trump’s behavior’: former prosecutor previews hush money trial04:21
Rep. Meeks wants ‘assurances’ on Israel aid but is open to sending weapons if Iran retaliates08:16
Biden's trilateral summit builds on alliances with Japan & Philippines as threat from China looms02:25
Ariz. Republican state lawmaker ‘very confident’ bill to repeal abortion ban will pass by Wednesday07:42
Speaker Johnson uses 'McCarthy-esque' tactics after House Republicans block FISA bill03:53
Chuck Todd: Why a political middle ground no longer 'exists' on abortion08:11
Democratic lawmaker won’t support Senate foreign aid bill without conditions on Israel aid07:04
Speaker Johnson delays sending Mayorkas articles of impeachment to Senate03:24
Election worker turnover rates soar ahead of November contests02:57
Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’02:52
Dept. of Justice will not release audio of Pres. Biden’s interview with Robert Hur to Congress02:28
Rep. Espaillat signals he would support Jeffries if Johnson were ousted from speakership06:29
Israeli invasion into Rafah 'would be a catastrophe,' says retired lieutenant general08:19
Fire breaks out at Sen. Sanders' Vermont office00:34
‘I see Jack Smith getting frustrated’ amid clashes with Judge Cannon: legal analyst05:47
U.S. will ‘continue to work with’ and ‘advise’ Netanyahu post-Iran attack, says NSC’s Kirby01:00
U.S. is ‘staying vigilant’ to any Iranian threats against American troops: NSC’s John Kirby00:55
Biden ‘doesn’t believe’ that Iran attack ‘needs’ to escalate into wider war, says NSC’s John Kirby01:34
- Now Playing
How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview09:11
- UP NEXT
Trump criticizes non-citizen voting which is already illegal04:25
‘I’m going to be watching Donald Trump’s behavior’: former prosecutor previews hush money trial04:21
Play All