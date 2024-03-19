How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona

- Now Playing
How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona03:11
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court ruling on Texas immigration law could ‘sow chaos and confusion’08:59
Full Panel: Trump’s ‘whole campaign is about making Biden unacceptable’10:19
Experts warn deepfakes and AI could threaten election integrity04:13
RFK. Jr. relatively quiet on anti-vaccine advocacy despite past ties to the movement04:02
Trump freeing those convicted for Jan. 6 actions wouldn’t be ‘appropriate,’ says Sen. Cassidy00:46
Sen. Cassidy: Trump’s rhetoric ‘always walks up to the edge’ as he warns of potential ‘bloodbath’01:59
Remembering Betty Cole Dukert, former executive producer of Meet the Press00:25
Sen. Cardin says ‘it’s up to’ Israelis to determine if Netanyahu is right leader: Full interview09:33
GOP Sen. Cassidy says Trump-Biden rematch is a ‘sorry state of affairs’: Full interview12:47
José Andrés says Israel should 'totally' be doing more to get aid into Gaza: Full interview38:50
Sen. Cassidy says he 'was never seriously considered' for No Labels ticket01:17
'Ukraine has been forgotten,' says Chef José Andrés01:25
Biden has grown angry and anxious about re-election campaign: Panel02:54
Congress ‘might have to consider’ loan to Ukraine if all other options fail, Sen. Cardin says00:58
Senators in both parties signal potential support for bill that could ban TikTok02:26
‘I plan to vote for a Republican,’ Sen. Cassidy says, but won’t commit to voting for Trump01:49
Biden senior advisor: ‘We absolutely hear the concerns’ of Arab & Muslim leaders06:02
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not publicly endorse Donald Trump09:54
Full Panel: Trump provided 'ammunition' to Democrats with comments on cutting entitlements07:57
- Now Playing
How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona03:11
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court ruling on Texas immigration law could ‘sow chaos and confusion’08:59
Full Panel: Trump’s ‘whole campaign is about making Biden unacceptable’10:19
Experts warn deepfakes and AI could threaten election integrity04:13
RFK. Jr. relatively quiet on anti-vaccine advocacy despite past ties to the movement04:02
Trump freeing those convicted for Jan. 6 actions wouldn’t be ‘appropriate,’ says Sen. Cassidy00:46
Play All