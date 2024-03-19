IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona
March 19, 202403:11
How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona

In the absence of protest vote options like the “uncommitted” ballot line in Michigan, Arizona activists calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are harnessing a new vessel for their message: Marianne Williamson. March 19, 2024

