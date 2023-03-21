IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32
  • Now Playing

    How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

    08:01

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

    04:13

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

    11:19

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

    01:22

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

    02:21

  • Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’

    13:23

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

    02:13

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

    02:38

  • Powell shouldn't 'be chairman of the Federal Reserve,' says Warren

    00:31

  • Full Panel: ‘Working class fight’ playing out in Chicago mayoral runoff

    10:38

  • Interest rate hike 'shocked' the economy, contributing to bank failures, says former FDIC vice chair

    07:43

  • Putin will be ‘haunt[ed] for the rest of his life’ by warrant, former ambassador says

    05:14

Meet the Press

How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

05:37

Former U.S. Attorney and Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss how New York’s “quirky law” of a witness telling the grand jury why Trump shouldn’t be charged will impact the probe into the former president.March 21, 2023

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32
  • Now Playing

    How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All