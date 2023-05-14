IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

How to live forever: Hollywood A.I.'s 'digital twins' bring dead actors back from the grave

10:47

From bringing James Dean back to life for new movies to the Army's use of "digital twins" ... CEO and co-founder of Worldwide XR Travis Cloyd and Kathleen Haase, a producer at the USC Institute of Creative Technologies Vision and Graphics Lab, join Meet the Press Reports to discuss how A.I. is letting us live forever.May 14, 2023

