    How vulnerable are the Trump charges to legal challenges?

Meet the Press

How vulnerable are the Trump charges to legal challenges?

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and Carol Lam, a former federal prosecutor and an NBC News legal analyst, break down how likely it is that the 34 felony charges against Donald Trump will survive in court. April 5, 2023

