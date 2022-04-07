IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Misinformation in the Latino community

    00:10

  • 'It's everywhere': Latino communities mobilize against misinformation

    08:10

  • NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

  • NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

    00:19

  • Doug Jones: Cameras brought out “the worst in some people” during SCOTUS hearings

    01:46

  • Rep. Jayapal: Canceling all student debt would ‘raise the wealth of Black families in America by 40 percent’

    06:18

  • UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    How Wikimedia handles misinformation: 'An army of human beings who are invested'

    14:20
  • UP NEXT

    Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him

    01:17

  • U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

    01:06

  • Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’

    08:16

  • ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • 'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

    02:54

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

    01:15

Meet the Press

How Wikimedia handles misinformation: 'An army of human beings who are invested'

14:20

Maryana Iskander, Chief Executive Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation, talks to Meet the Press Reports about the challenge of misinformation for Wikipedia users.April 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Misinformation in the Latino community

    00:10

  • 'It's everywhere': Latino communities mobilize against misinformation

    08:10

  • NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

  • NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

    00:19

  • Doug Jones: Cameras brought out “the worst in some people” during SCOTUS hearings

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All