Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says
May 22, 202407:07

  • Blinken blasts ‘shameful equivalence’ as ICC seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and allies

    03:26

  • Rudy Giuliani and 10 other Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors case

    08:17

  • U.S. abruptly halts plan to transfer 11 detainees from Guantanamo days after Oct. 7th attack

    02:26

  • Defense witness Costello has nothing to do with Trump reimbursement: fmr. Michael Cohen adviser

    07:52
    Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump

    04:45

  • Schumer says he'll reintroduce bipartisan border bill

    03:08

  • Judge clears press from Trump trial courtroom after admonishing defense witness

    01:53

  • Sen. Rubio once called Trump's mass-deportation plans 'unrealistic.' Now, he's changed his mind.

    02:01

  • Sen. Marco Rubio indicates support for Florida abortion ban that Trump called a 'terrible mistake'

    02:47

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he won’t accept 2024 results if ‘it’s an unfair election’

    01:01

  • Wes Moore says Black voters’ frustration is ‘longstanding’ as Biden’s support erodes: Full interview

    08:01

  • Dali cargo ship will move from the site of Baltimore bridge collapse ‘within days,’ Gov. Moore says

    01:16

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he hasn’t spoken to Trump about being his running mate: Full interview

    14:03

  • U.S. Olympic Committee ‘not doing everything they can’ to put athletes first, Michael Phelps says

    38:20

  • UAW loses vote to unionize Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

    03:11

  • Fmr. Trump attorney: ‘If I was his lawyer, I would threaten to resign’ if Trump wanted to testify

    07:30

  • Missouri Democrats' filibuster effort to make it harder to amend state constitution

    05:29

  • Top House Foreign Relations Democrat: Biden message to Israel 'clear and consistent'

    07:37

  • Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza

    02:27

Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says

07:07

Hisham Mhanna, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Meet the Press NOW from inside Gaza to report on the latest state of the humanitarian crisis and if enough aid has made it to Palestinian civilians.May 22, 2024

  Now Playing

    Humanitarian situation 'deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,' Red Cross spokesperson says

    07:07
  UP NEXT

