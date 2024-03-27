IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges
March 27, 202402:17

  • Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert

    04:55

  • Johnson needs to compromise with Democrats to retain speakership, Rep. Quigley says

    08:05

  • Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Johnson has to ‘have the spine’ to bring Ukraine aid to floor, Democratic congressman says

    07:02

  • Brother of Baltimore bridge worker shares frustration over recovery mission

    01:57

  • Democrats optimistic about 2024 chances in North Carolina

    04:09

  • Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'

    13:32

  • Stephen Breyer says he’d be ‘amazed’ if a Supreme Court justice was behind the Dobbs leak

    00:50

  • It’s ‘possible’ Dobbs could be overturned: Justice Breyer interview part 1

    12:59

  • It’s OK to use donations to pay Trump legal bills if ‘donors know,’ says fmr. RNC Chair McDaniel

    01:22

  • Fmr. Justice Breyer reflects on Bush v. Gore: The Supreme Court ‘shouldn't have taken it up’

    00:28

  • Ronna McDaniel says there was ‘tension’ between RNC and Trump campaign over debates: Full interview

    21:11

  • McDaniel defends silence over January 6th: The RNC chair has to ’take one for the whole team’

    01:29

  • 'Something I've never said before': Senate Democrat says Rafah offensive could imperil aid to Israel

    13:07

  • GOP Rep: 'We don't have the votes' to hold Biden impeachment vote now

    08:46

  •  'I usually hope for compromise': Breyer reflects on how Dobbs decision played out

    01:46

  • Former Supreme Court Justice Breyer says Americans have lost the ability to listen

    00:34

  • Sen. Rubio says he has not talked to anyone in ‘Trump world’ about VP slot

    03:36

  • U.S. submits U.N. resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza tied to release of hostages

    04:41

Meet the Press

Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges

02:17

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to dismiss tax related charges filed against him, arguing that the charges are politically motivated. Prosecutors have previously denied this claim. March 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert

    04:55

  • Johnson needs to compromise with Democrats to retain speakership, Rep. Quigley says

    08:05

  • Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Johnson has to ‘have the spine’ to bring Ukraine aid to floor, Democratic congressman says

    07:02

  • Brother of Baltimore bridge worker shares frustration over recovery mission

    01:57
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All