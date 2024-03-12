IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hur's comments about President Biden's memory seem 'cherry-picked,' says Democratic congresswoman
March 12, 2024

Hur's comments about President Biden's memory seem 'cherry-picked,' says Democratic congresswoman

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss special counsel Robert Hur's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. She explained that there was "undue attention paid to some gratuitous comments" about President Biden's memory, and after reading the transcript, those comments were "overstated."March 12, 2024

