Impeaching Biden is ‘some of the dumbest politics you can come up with,’ fmr. RNC chair says

CAP: The House voted Thursday to table an effort from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) aimed at impeaching President Biden over his handling of the southern border. Lisa Desjardins, Navin Nayak and Michael Steele join the Meet the Press NOW Roundtable to discuss.June 22, 2023