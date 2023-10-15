In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia01:23
Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges01:55
Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah01:41
Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’01:35
In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace01:13
Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’08:11
Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'06:59
Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House02:21
Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'10:11
Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan01:24
Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military14:02
‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday04:50
Full Panel: Biden’s speech on Israel was ‘one of his best moments’07:47
Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden05:44
Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination03:57
Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’10:27
Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker08:24
IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’04:28
It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul10:03
Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack06:42
In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace01:13
Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’08:11
