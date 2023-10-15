IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

    06:59

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

    02:21

  • Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'

    10:11

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

    14:02

  • ‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday

    04:50

  • Full Panel: Biden’s speech on Israel was ‘one of his best moments’

    07:47

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

    05:44

  • Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination

    03:57

  • Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’

    10:27

  • Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker

    08:24

  • IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’

    04:28

  • It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

    10:03

  • Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack

    06:42

Meet the Press

In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

01:13

Meet the Press Minute: Golda Meir, Israel’s first and only female prime minister, joined Meet the Press in 1969 during the War of Attrition, which Israel fought against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Oct. 15, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All