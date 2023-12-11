IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Iowa caucusgoers increasingly prefer Trump, even amid legal challenges

04:19

Former President Trump's support is growing in the weeks leading up to the Iowa Caucus, especially with evangelicals and first-time caucusgoers in the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll. NBC News Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press NOW to share the one piece of good news for Trump's primary opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)Dec. 11, 2023

