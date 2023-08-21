Iowa poll respondents favor Cheney, Youngkin as Trump alternatives

Asa Hutchinson amid net negative favorability: Iowa is not ready to make a decision yet07:04
Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability10:30
Sen. Tim Kaine: Florida and DeSantis are 'model' for Youngkin00:46
Asa Hutchinson describes his first GOP debate strategy00:34
Now is ‘not the moment’ for developers to take Maui land: HUD deputy secretary05:24
- Now Playing
Iowa poll respondents favor Cheney, Youngkin as Trump alternatives01:11
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Youngkin is in a ‘good position’ to be the second choice for GOP voters08:48
Many GOP voters ‘aren’t as vocal as the Donald Trump supporters’: Full Iowa voter panel38:22
Beating Trump’s 2024 lead will be a ‘tough hill to climb,’ says Iowa pollster07:36
Trump’s lawyers agree to $200K bond in Georgia trial00:48
Could a GOP Trump opponent win Iowa? Poll respondents are divided.01:28
Iowa GOP caucusgoers split on Trump: He's 'my guy' vs. He 'caused chaos'00:49
mtp_clip_trumprisk_23082100:57
Meet the Press Minute: Al Gore calls for more debates in 199901:03
Full Panel: Burgum’s answers on Meet the Press ‘a great example of a missed opportunity’06:29
Minnesota governor calls for an ethics code for presidential family members01:08
Increase in women with college degrees could help Democrats01:37
Full Legal Panel: Charges in one Trump case ‘likely’ before 2024 election, charges in all ‘unlikely’06:50
Biden surrogate follows up on Burgum endorsement: 'He's trapped in a Republican Party with no ideas'01:27
Full Walz: Biden needs to let the justice system work through Hunter Biden case08:11
Asa Hutchinson amid net negative favorability: Iowa is not ready to make a decision yet07:04
Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability10:30
Sen. Tim Kaine: Florida and DeSantis are 'model' for Youngkin00:46
Asa Hutchinson describes his first GOP debate strategy00:34
Now is ‘not the moment’ for developers to take Maui land: HUD deputy secretary05:24
- Now Playing
Iowa poll respondents favor Cheney, Youngkin as Trump alternatives01:11
Play All