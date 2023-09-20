Iowa voters say a six-week abortion ban from Trump would ‘definitely affect’ how they vote

“I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake,” the former president told Kristen Welker about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signing a six-week abortion ban into law. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard gets the reaction from voters in Dubuque, Iowa. Sept. 20, 2023