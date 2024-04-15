IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert
April 15, 2024
Meet the Press

Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert

08:30

Chatham House Associate Fellow Bilal Saab tells Yamiche Alcindor the Iranian strikes on Israel signify that Iran has the ability to potentially mount a more significant attack should they desire to in the future. Saab joined retired Adm. James Stavridis on Meet the Press NOW.April 15, 2024

